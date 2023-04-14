Shootout in Detroit neighborhood leaves 3 young teens, 1 adult seriously hurt

A shootout in which dozens of shots were fired left three 14-year-olds and one adult injured late Thursday night. Police say the shootout began over a neighbor dispute. The investigation is still underway.

DETROIT – A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in the face Thursday night amid a shootout in Detroit that also injured three others.

Detroit police are investigating the circumstances of a shootout that injured three 14-year-olds and one adult on Thursday, April 13, on Penrod Street near West Davison, just west of Southfield Road. Just before 9 p.m., more than 30 rounds were fired in a shootout that began as a neighbor dispute over a delivery, police said.

One 14-year-old was shot in the face and was hospitalized in critical condition. The two other 14-year-olds and a man in his mid-20s were injured and hospitalized in serious condition. Officials said those three did not sustain life threatening injuries.

It is currently unclear who was involved in the shootout. It is unknown if those injured were also the ones firing shots.

When arriving at the scene, police found 11 people inside one of the homes involved, with ages ranging from 7 years old to 20 years old. At least one person is in police custody as investigators still work to determine who the shooters were.

“We’re not kidding around here. We’ve said it in the past: You use a weapon to resolve a dispute, you’re gonna get our full attention,” Detroit police Chief James White said Thursday. “They got our full attention. We’re going to do everything we can to sort it out.”

Chief White said Thursday that it seems most of the people found inside the home don’t actually live there. Police are looking into if a party was happening or not, where the parents were, and “what they authorized.”

Detroit police have recovered four guns from the scene.

No other details have been provided at this time.