Employee shot, killed at Greektown store after customer dispute, officials say

Man taken into custody

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

DETROIT – A man is in custody after fatally shooting an employee at a Greektown store on Saturday night, Detroit police say.

According to Detroit police Chief James White, there was a dispute that ended in gunfire inside a store near Monroe Street and St. Antoine on Saturday night.

White told Local 4 there was some kind of argument about someone cutting in line when a man decided to settle things with gunfire.

He shot an employee of the store who was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

When the man left the store, officers who were on patrol were outside and made an arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we receive more information.

