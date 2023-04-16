Police: Man in custody after shooting, injuring 2 near Detroit Riverwalk

DETROIT – A man is in custody after shooting two people near the Detroit Riverwalk on Saturday night.

According to Detroit police, a man and a woman sustained non-life threatening injuries in a shooting near Rivard and Atwater streets on Saturday night.

A man has been taken into custody in connection with this shooting.

It is not known at this time what circumstances led to the gunfire, but police continue to investigate.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we receive more information.