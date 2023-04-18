Detroit mother speaks out after losing son to gun violence

One week after her son was lost to gun violence, a heartbroken mother came forward to say enough is enough.

James Richard Thompson III was killed in a shooting on April 11 on Fenkell near Winthrop on Detroit’s west side.

“About 8:15, he called me and told me, ‘Mom, somebody shot me.’” Thompson’s mom, Veronica Williams, said.

Shortly after, Thompson died from his injuries.

Williams said her son was rehabbing a building when the gunman targeted him.

“They were looking for him… I don’t know why, but you don’t have a right to take somebody’s life.”

Williams is sharing this message for anyone that will listen.

“Detroit, we have to wake up and stop this ridiculous killing, she said. “We’re killing ourselves, and for what? Nobody’s lives matter anymore. We got to stop it.”

Detroit Police said the investigation is ongoing, and there are no updates.