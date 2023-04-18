Police search for driver who fled scene after striking man on I-94 in Chesterfield Township

FILE -- Police lights. A man was struck and injured in a hit-and-run while repairing his broken-down vehicle near the shoulder of I-94 in Chesterfield Township.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was struck and injured in a hit-and-run while repairing his broken-down vehicle near the shoulder of I-94 in Chesterfield Township.

The hit-and-run happened during the early-morning hours on Sunday, April 16, 2023, on I-94 near 21 Mile Road. When officers arrived at the scene they found an injured Sterling Heights man sitting in his vehicle, which was parked near the shoulder of I-94.

Police said the man had “significant injuries.” He had been struck by another driver on I-94 while he was making repairs on his broken-down vehicle. The vehicle that struck him did not stop after the crash and fled on I-94.

The Sterling Heights man was transported to an area hospital. He has since been released from the hospital.

The Chesterfield Township Police Detective Bureau is investigating the hit-and-run. Investigators believe the vehicle may have been an unknown color 2022 Ram 1500 pickup and would have significant damage on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Det. Connell at 586-949-3829.