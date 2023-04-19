2 men who used paystubs as demand notes during Metro Detroit bank robbery spree have been charged

Collin Carl Love Jr. at a gun store in February 2023, according to authorities.

A federal grand jury charged two men for their roles in a bank robbery spree in Eastpointe, Grosse Pointe Woods, Harper Woods, and Redford Township.

Collin Carl Love, Jr., 24, of Detroit, and Laronte Hill, 21, of Warren, committed the robberies in February and March of 2023.

Officials say the men used notes written on employment checks made out to themselves, which threatened that they had a gun and would shoot if their demands weren’t met.

After the fourth robbery occurred at the Fifth Third Back in Grosse Pointe Woods, the men led police on a high-speed chase through residential neighborhoods and then eluded officials on foot.

Both men were eventually arrested in possession of $10,000 in cash stolen from the bank and two semi-automatic pistols with additional magazines.

During their time of apprehension, police say both men had a total of 72 rounds of ammunition on them, with more in their get-away car with the license plate stuffed down one of their pants.

Love was sentenced to probation in the Third Circuit Court for carrying a concealed weapon on Feb. 24. On that same day, the 24-year-old attempted to rob the Eastpointe Community Credit Union.

After passing the personalized checks used as demand notes threatening tellers, “Don’t try to be a hero I will shoot and kill somebody,” the teller left her workstation, and the robber fled without any money.

Officials say the men got away with $4,000 from the Community Choice Credit Union in Redford, $9,000 from the Christian Financial Credit Union in Harper Woods, and $10,000 from the Fifth Third Bank in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Both men were detained pending trial on April 14.

Love was charged with bank robbery conspiracy, three counts of bank robbery, and one count of attempted bank robbery.

Hill was charged with bank robbery conspiracy, two counts of bank robbery, and one attempted bank robbery.

“These defendants’ actions not only endangered bank employees and customers but when they engaged in a recklessly high-speed chase with police, they created a serious risk of harm across the community,” said United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

“This case is an example of the FBI’s commitment to combat violent crime across Michigan,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners across the region to stop these dangerous crimes and ensure the perpetrators face justice.”

Bank robbery carries a maximum of 20 years.

A felon in possession of a firearm carries a maximum penalty of 15 years.