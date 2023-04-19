Livingston County looks to split with Michigan over gun laws after Whitmer signed reform bill

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – After Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed gun reform legislation that includes universal background checks and safe storage requirements, Livingston County plans to push back with a resolution.

Livingston County Commissioners plan to vote on a measure calling it a “Constitutional county.”

“We are serious about our support for the constitution, not just the second amendment, but every amendment,” said Livingston County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dave Domas.

In the resolution, the Livingston County Board of Commissioners says it will not authorize or appropriate new funds or resources to enforce any statutes or laws restricting the rights of law-abiding citizens affirmed by the second amendment.

It also encourages the county sheriff and prosecutor to use discretion in enforcing those laws.

Commissioners will vote on the non-binding resolution Monday (April 24).

“Essentially, we will be voting on whether to accept that resolution as a policy statement for the Livingston County Board of Commissioners and its government,” Domas said.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy promises to use his discretion in enforcing the new gun laws.

He plans to maintain that stance if the red flag legislation becomes law.

“It just makes it more cumbersome for the responsible owner to purchase a gun,” Murphy said.

In response, the Livingston Democrats said in a statement, “It’s especially sad to hear our sheriff promise he will not enforce any court orders for the removal of guns from people judged to be dangerous to themselves or others.”

They also called the resolution “Totally unnecessary and redundant.”

Domas said the all-Republican board is likely to adopt the resolution.

The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the resolution Monday.