MDOT emphasizes importance of input from Detroit residents in I-375 redesign process

On Wednesday an open house showcased the future plans for I-375 after it displaced two historically Black communities decades ago.

DETROIT – It’s the highway that displaced two historically Black communities in Detroit, and Wednesday night, the plan to re-imagine I-375 is getting one step closer to reality.

MDOT hosted an open house Wednesday night at Eastern Market Shed focusing on the “I-375 Reconnecting Communities” project.

The project is still in the early stages.

“What we’re looking for from the public is input. We’re looking for, is there any type of aesthetic improvements you would like to see, is there any type of non-motorized features that may need to be enhanced or tweaked in this design?” said MDOT spokesperson Rob Morosi.

MDOT stated the plans would address outdated interchange design and deteriorated bridges to meet current and future transportation needs, convert the I-375 freeway into a street-level boulevard with signalized intersections, and improve user connectivity and access.

At the open house, MDOT not only put up designs for the project but had City of Detroit historian Jamon Jordan presenting.

“To have him here really does help the public,” said Morosi. “Whether you’re from Detroit or whether you’re not from Detroit, to be able to hear that history, that rich history of Hasting Street, Black Bottom neighborhood Paradise Valley, I think it’s vitally important to the process of moving this project forward.”

Morosi said there is still a way for people to learn more and get involved.

“Go to the (MDOT) website, and you can watch the presentation you can submit a comment. You can look at the conceptual videos that were put together of what this boulevard will look like because I really think some people have a misconception about the boulevard,” Morosi said.