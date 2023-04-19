Michigan Softball Academy returns for 14th annual event, Local 4’s Ashlee Baracy to serve as honorary chair

To donate click here

It’s an annual event which will leave you saying, “Go Blue!” & “Go Pink!”

This year’s “Michigan Softball Academy” sponsored by the University of Michigan Wolverines softball team is scheduled for Thursday April 27 on Alumni Field at Carol Hutchins Stadium.

The fundraising event benefits the American Cancer Society (ACS) and funds breast cancer treatments and research in Ann Arbor and throughout Southeast Michigan.

In 2022, the Softball Academy under the leadership of legendary Michigan Head Coach Carol Hutchins raised more than $171,000 after raising a combined $200,000 during virtual academies in 2020 & 2021.

In 2018, the Wolverines and Hutchins became the first NCAA women’s team, in any sport, to raise $1 million dollars for the American Cancer Society and since 2010, the annual event has raised more than $1.5 million for the ACS Making Strides Against Breast Cancer initiative.

During this year’s event volunteer team captains and their registered team members will participate in a fantasy camp of sorts on Alumni Field at Carol Hutchins Stadium (the Wolverines home).

Participants will spend the evening interacting with Wolverines softball student-athletes who will teach them the tips and tricks on how to successfully throw, hit, pitch, catch, run the bases and slide the bases. The evening concludes with a social mixer inside the Jack Roth Stadium located atop Michigan Stadium with food, drinks, a guest panel moderated by Ira Weintraub, co-host of “The Michigan Insider” which airs weekdays 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sports Talk 1050AM WTKA, and a silent auction.

The spirit of the academy is carried on yearly by the volunteer team captains, many of whom have been involved since the first event in 2010. They make it their goal each year to energize their teams to fundraise to help the American Cancer Society achieve its goal of defeating breast cancer.

This year for the third time in the event’s history a home run derby, featuring former Wolverines football players, will be held at the conclusion of the on-field clinic portion of the event.

Scheduled to participate in the home run derby are former Wolverines quarterback Devin Gardner and Wolverines football play-by-play voice Doug Karsch who also co-hosts “Karsch and Anderson” weekdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on 97.1FM The Ticket. You can find out more about the home run derby by clicking here.

In 2016, former Wolverines player and current Wolverines Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh squared off with former Wolverines player Rick Leach. Harbaugh failed to hit a home run during 15 attempts while Leach, who played 10 seasons of Major League Baseball, hit one home run to claim victory.

Each year the event is spearheaded by an honorary chairwoman and this year Hutchins, and the academy committee selected WDIV-TV/Local 4 News Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy. She’s a University of Michigan alum, former captain of the university’s dance team and she served as Miss Michigan 2008 and was a top ten finalist in the Miss America pageant. Her career has come full circle as she started at WDIV in 2010 as a traffic anchor, general assignment reporter and fill-in meteorologist. She then went on to WBNS in Columbus, OH as a full-time meteorologist for seven years, climbing the ranks and eventually being named the station’s first female Chief Meteorologist. Baracy returned to WDIV-TV/Local 4 News in January 2023 and you can see her weekday mornings 4:30-8 a.m. and at 12 p.m. on Local 4 & Local 4+. She is passionate about raising awareness for cancer in honor of her parents who are both survivors.

Past chairwomen include Holly Rowe (sideline reporter for ESPN), Chrislan Manuel (wife of University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel), Sarah Harbaugh (wife of University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh), University of Michigan women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico, Kathleen Beilein (wife of former University of Michigan men’s basketball coach John Beilein), Sue Snyder (wife of former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder), Jennie Ritter (former Wolverines softball player, 2005 National Champion, 2005 Player of the Year, and 2-time All-American), University of Michigan athletics beat writer Angelique Chengelis of “The Detroit News” and current Wolverines Softball assistant coach and former professional and Olympic softball player Amanda “Chiddy” Chidester.

So far 18 teams and more than 155 participants have registered for this year’s event, and they’ve raised $91,000 toward the event’s goal of $150,000.

To sign up to participate in this year’s event or to donate click here.