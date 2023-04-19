Teen girl last seen by family in Detroit has been missing for 16 years

DETROIT – A 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Detroit has been missing for 16 years.

Harmony Nikkia Johnson was last seen on April 19, 2007. Police said she was last seen in Detroit by family members.

She was wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jeans, a light blue blouse, black gym shoes, and a gold nugget ring with three diamonds on her left ring finger. Her ears are pierced.

She would be 33 years old now.

Very few details are available in this case. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800. The agency case number is 1310310200.

Details Harmony Johnson Missing since April 19, 2007 Missing from Detroit Date of birth Aug. 23, 1989 Age now 33 Race Black Hair Brown Eyes Brown Height 5′1′' Weight 80 lbs

