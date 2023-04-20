Southgate police investigating after antisemitic fliers placed outside homes

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – Police are investigating after packets with antisemitic fliers were placed outside of homes in Southgate.

The packets were found outside homes on two different blocks. The fliers came in a plastic bag with corn inside, presumably to keep it from blowing away. The packets are believed to have been placed overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Southgate residents said it’s an insult to them that whoever placed the packets there thought they might have influence. Southgate police said there were no direct threats in the packets, but they still want to know who placed the packets there.

Read: Antisemitism worries rising for many U.S. Jews, survey finds