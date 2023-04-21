60º

Detroit police: 11-year-old shot when gun ‘accidentally’ goes off while jumping on bed

Boy hospitalized Thursday evening

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

DETROIT – An 11-year-old boy was shot Thursday when a gun went off while he was jumping on a bed, Detroit police said Friday morning.

At about 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, Detroit police say an 11-year-old boy was injured when a gun allegedly “accidentally discharged” at a home on Churchill Street, just near the intersection of West Grand and Rosa Parks boulevards. Police say it is alleged the gun went off while the boy was jumping on the bed.

The boy was struck by at least one bullet, though it was not said where he was injured. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation. No other details have been provided at this time.

