26-year-old woman arrested after dead fetus found on Flint sidewalk

FILE -- Police tape. A 26-year-old woman was arrested after someone found a dead fetus on a sidewalk in Flint.

FLINT, Mich. – A 26-year-old woman was arrested after someone found a dead fetus on a sidewalk in Flint, according to police.

The male fetus was discovered at 11 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2023, on a sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Dort Highway. The person who found the fetus called 911.

Police said the person who called 911 showed officers where they found the fetus. When officers arrived, there were no signs of life.

The next day, police arrested a 26-year-old woman who had been pregnant. She was transported to an area hospital and received medical treatment.

She was arrested after she was discharged from the hospital. The woman is being held in the Genesee County Jail. The case will be reviewed by the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.

A medical examiner believes the gestational age of the fetus was 20 to 23 weeks.