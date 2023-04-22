Dearborn hosts city’s first-ever Eid brunch to mark the end of Ramadan

DEARBORN, Mich. – The city of Dearborn hosted its first-ever Eid brunch Saturday morning.

Eid marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan and is one of the most important dates in Islam.

On Friday, Dearborn became the first city in the country to offer Eid as a paid holiday for city workers

While this Eid brunch was free and the city won’t turn anyone away they wanted a sense of how many people would come, the mayor said more than 1,000 people RSVP. In the spirit of Ramadan and giving back, more than a dozen Dearborn restaurants and grocery stores donated the food.

“It’s personal because growing up we attended the many holiday functions the city put on but for so many years Muslims didn’t see them reflected in the government,” said Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

