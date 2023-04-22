48º

Local News

Police launch new safety plan in Downtown Detroit in response to shootings

Police announced 12-point strategy this week

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Crime
Police made their presence known in Downtown Detroit on Friday night as they launched a new 12-point strategy to prevent violence.

DETROIT – Police made their presence known in Downtown Detroit on Friday night.

Friday night was the first night of the department’s new 12-point strategy to prevent violence.

The strategy includes an increased police presence, closing down roads, putting up metal detectors, and more.

The strategy was announced Thursday, after multiple shootings in the Downtown Detroit area in the past week.

Weapons detectors have been placed in areas across Downtown Detroit, they are meant to find illegal or hidden guns.

Detroit police launched their new 12-point strategy in an effort to stop violence in Downtown Detroit.

