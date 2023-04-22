Police launch new safety plan in Downtown Detroit in response to shootings

Police made their presence known in Downtown Detroit on Friday night as they launched a new 12-point strategy to prevent violence.

DETROIT – Police made their presence known in Downtown Detroit on Friday night.

Friday night was the first night of the department’s new 12-point strategy to prevent violence.

The strategy includes an increased police presence, closing down roads, putting up metal detectors, and more.

The strategy was announced Thursday, after multiple shootings in the Downtown Detroit area in the past week.

Weapons detectors have been placed in areas across Downtown Detroit, they are meant to find illegal or hidden guns.