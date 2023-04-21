Greektown shooting suspect also faces murder charge in death of Detroit man

DETROIT – A 19-year-old man who is facing charges in one of last weekend’s non-fatal Greektown shootings has also been charged with murder in a recent, but separate, case.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Aaron McClinton has been charged with first-degree murder and one count of felony firearm in the case of a 39-year-old’s death. McClinton is also facing several charges from one of last weekend’s non-fatal Greektown shootings.

McClinton was expected to be arraigned Friday on charges related to the shooting death of DeAndre Fortson, 39, of Detroit, that happened earlier this month.

The prosecutor’s office says Detroit police responded to a residence in the 20150 block of Hartwell Street on April 7, at approximately 12:20 p.m. after reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Fortson dead, lying inside the side door of the residence with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Prosecutors are alleging that on April 1, at about 6:21 p.m., the 19-year-old fired a handgun through the side door of the home, which fatally wounded Fortson. It appears that authorities found Fortson’s body six days after he died.

McClinton was arrested by Detroit police after a non-fatal shooting in Greektown last weekend. McClinton reportedly fired a handgun during a physical altercation on April 15 at around 11:31 p.m. near Randolph and Congress streets, injuring a 19-year-old from Oak Park.

It is not clear how officials connected McClinton to Fortson’s death after he was arrested for the Greektown shooting, but he was charged in connection with both shootings this week.

The 19-year-old is now facing several charges for both shootings.

In the fatal shooting of DeAndre Fortson, McClinton has been charged with:

One count of first-degree murder.

One count of felony firearm.

In the case of the non-fatal Greektown shooting, McClinton has been charged with:

One count of assault with intent to murder.

One count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

One count of carrying a concealed weapon.

One count of felonious assault.

One count of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Four counts of felony firearm.

McClinton was expected to be arraigned in the murder case on Friday, April 21. A probable cause conference for the Greektown shooting has been scheduled for May 1.