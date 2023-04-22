Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on Lodge Freeway

DETROIT – A wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash on the Lodge freeway in Detroit early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at around 12:50 a.m. on M-10 at Livernois. Metro South troopers responded to the scene and found that a Ford Fusion was traveling north in the southbound lanes, according to investigators.

The Ford Fusion, driven by a 56-year-old male from Detroit, collided with a Mercedes sedan that was traveling southbound in the middle lane of M-10. The impact caused both vehicles to spin out of control, with the Fusion coming to a stop on the concrete median bearer and the Mercedes striking another vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was killed instantly in the crash. The 67-year-old female driver of the Mercedes sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Detroit EMS. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

“Currently, investigators have not been able to determine where or why the driver of the Ford entered the freeway the wrong way or if impaired driving is a factor.” stated Public Information Officer Mike Shaw. “This investigation is continuing and pends autopsy results.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and subject to change.