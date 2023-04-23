Body found in vacant lot after fire was extinguished on Detroit’s west side, officials say

DETROIT – A body was found in a vacant lot on Detroit’s west side on Saturday after a fire was extinguished, according to police.

According to Detroit police, the Detroit Fire Department extinguished a fire that was in a vacant lot in the 15300 block of Washburn Street on Saturday at around 5:55 a.m.

Officials say an unidentified man’s body was found after the department extinguished the fire.

Police say the man had a possible gunshot wound, but the medical examiner has not yet confirmed the cause of death.

No further information was provided about the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.