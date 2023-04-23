Detroit man killed in crash while stopped on Southfield Freeway

A Detroit man was killed after another vehicle crashed into his while stopped along the Southfield Freeway early Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on the northbound side of M-39 near Grand River in Detroit, where a 38-year-old Detroit man was stopped in the right lane.

A 26-year-old Detroit woman was traveling in the same direction and did not stop before crashing into his vehicle.

The Detroit man was killed on impact, police said. He has not been identified. The woman is being treated at a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

“Our investigation into this crash is continuing.” said F/Lt Michael Shaw, Michigan State Police Public Information Officer. “We believe alcohol may have been a factor in this crash. Once the investigation is completed, a investigators report will be sent to the prosector for their review.”

The freeway was closed for about three hours, but has since reopened.