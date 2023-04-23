Michigan governor expands state of emergency in UP to help recovery after widespread flooding

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has expanded a state of emergency in the Upper Peninsula in response to widespread flooding caused by melting snow.

The state of emergency was originally issued on April 14 for Gogebic and Houghton counties, but on Friday, Gov. Whitmer expanded the order to include Alger, Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, and Ontonagon counties.

“Michigan is using every resource available to assist the UP with the effects of this flooding,” Gov. Whitmer said in a statement. “I want to thank the first responders and emergency crews that jumped into action and are working tirelessly to assist communities. Today’s emergency declaration will ensure they have the resources they need to continue their work and aid in the area’s recovery.”

The flooding, which began on April 11, has caused severe damage, including overwhelmed sewer and stormwater systems, burst earthen dams, culvert and embankment failures, silt and debris deposits, and road washouts and closures caused by the accelerated thaw.

Local officials in the affected counties have activated their local emergency response and recovery plans to respond to the flooding, but the extent of the damages has proven too great for the local resources to handle alone.

State assistance is needed to effectively respond to and recover from the impacts of the flooding.

In declaring and expanding a state of emergency, Gov. Whitmer has made all state resources available to help with the local efforts to respond to the flooding.

Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) have been coordinating the state’s response and recovery efforts.