28-year-old man found guilty of killing Roseville woman he stabbed 75 times, setting house on fire

Man convicted of 4 felonies

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

A 28-year-old Detroit man was found guilty of four felony charges including murder in the death of a Roseville woman on Monday.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, Dangelo Hubbard drove to Lisa Marrone’s home in a stolen car, stabbed her over 75 times, and inflicted blunt force trauma to her head. The next day, he returned to the home and set it on fire.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, a jury convicted Hubbard of:

  • First-degree premeditated murder, which is a life-without-parole felony.
  • Felony murder, also a life without parole felony.
  • First-degree arson, which is a life felony.
  • Receiving and concealing stolen property of a motor vehicle second offense, a 10-year felony.

The Detroit man has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Thursday, June 1 at 9:30 a.m.

