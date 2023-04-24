Body of 36-year-old man found floating near ferry dock in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. – The body of a 36-year-old man was found floating near a ferry dock in Port Huron over the weekend.

The discovery was made at 5:52 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Police were called to Desmond Landing, where the body was seen floating in the water.

Port Huron firefighters and St. Clair County divers removed the man’s body from the water. He has been identified as a 36-year-old resident of Ecorse.

Investigators don’t believe foul play was involved in the man’s death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-8415, or the Port Huron Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 810-984-5383.