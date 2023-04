Crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Eastern Market on Detroit's east side. The fire occurred Monday (April 24) on Russell Street when firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire.

Crews are working to put out the fire in the residential portion of the building above Supino’s Pizza.

There’s no word on the cause or if there are any injuries.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.