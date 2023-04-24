Detroit teacher charged after handgun falls out of knapsack in middle of high school hallway

DETROIT – A Detroit high school teacher is facing charges after a handgun fell out of his knapsack in the middle of the school’s hallway, prosecutors said.

William Kenneth Howard, 57, of Southfield, is accused of bringing a handgun to Cody High School on Wednesday, April 19. The gun fell out of his knapsack at 1:32 p.m., when he was in the hallway of the school, according to authorities.

The handgun was unsecured and unlicensed, Wayne County prosecutors said.

Police took Howard into custody at the school. He is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

“I revere educators,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “Their jobs are among the hardest in today’s times. But we simply cannot ignore the alleged conduct in this case: a teacher bringing a gun into a weapon-free zone. The alleged facts in this case are that not only was this gun unlicensed, but that it was dangerously unsecured.”

Howard was arraigned Saturday at 36th District Court and given a $10,000 personal bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 1.