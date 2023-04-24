Michigan boxing legend’s presence felt in Las Vegas mega fight between Davis-Garcia

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 22: Gervonta Davis in the green and purple trunks reacts after defeating Ryan Garcia in the black trunks by knockout in the seventh round during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – The presence of Michigan boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. was felt inside T-Mobile Arena Saturday night as he was shockingly in the corner of Gervonta Davis, who knocked out Ryan Garcia in the seventh round.

Mayweather no longer manages the 28-year-old, so when he was shown on the jumbotron in Davis’ corner, fans were perplexed as they hadn’t been seen alongside each other publicly since their infamous split.

@FloydMayweather hopped in the ring to embrace @Gervontaa after his huge 7th round knockout of @RyanGarcia pic.twitter.com/O2VSdOUGoh — Brandon L. Carr (@Carrpediem21) April 24, 2023

Davis told the media after the fight that he continues to listen to Mayweather, especially on big stages, such as Saturday (April 22).

“I always like to listen to Floyd when it comes to big stages like this because he’s the only one that’s been in my shoes and has been in these types of fights,” said Davis.

Davis continued:

“So I always try to stay close to Floyd when stuff like this happens just to keep me humble and have me on the right track. I always appreciate Floyd for being in my corner and having my back. So it will always be love for Floyd Mayweather.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 22: Floyd Mayweather Jr. reacts during their catchweight bout between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Mayweather was seen throughout the fight giving his young protege knowledge and wisdom.

He couldn’t hide his emotions, especially when Davis dropped Garcia in the second round with a massive left hook which landed flush, sending the former undefeated star to the canvas.

Other angles in the arena showed Mayweathers approval as he could be seen with a neck full of diamonds pointing to the camera in jubilation.

Down goes #RyanGarcia !!!!! #GervontaDavis lands a massive left hook for the first knockdown of the fight. pic.twitter.com/xmRzMHWc3d — Brandon L. Carr (@Carrpediem21) April 23, 2023

During his post-fight interview with well-renowned sportscaster Jim Gray, Davis praised Mayweather for letting him experience the big fight feel as a young student of the sweet science.

“I remember coming up in the Golden Gloves, and I saw Floyd fight at MGM,” Davis said. “It was crazy. Now we’re here.”

It is unclear how their relationship will continue, but Mayweather’s teachings have left an enormous mark on Davis’ career as he’s the new face of boxing, improving to 29-0 with 27 knockouts.

