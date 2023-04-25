41º

Devin Scillian sits down with Bill Ford Jr. to discuss grand opening of Michigan Central Book Depository

It sat empty for 35 years

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

CORKTOWN, Mich. – Quite an opening day in Corktown Tuesday. The old Detroit Book Depository building long sat in the literal and figurative shadows of the Michigan Central Train Station.

For 35 years, it sat empty.

On Tuesday (April 25), this first big piece of the Michigan Central Campus swung open its doors.

Devin Scillian talked to Ford Chairman Bill Ford Jr. about his vision for Corktown coming together.

