Morning 4: What you need to know about Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in Michigan -- and more news

The entrance to a Bed Bath & Beyond store is seen in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby Michigan store closings: Everything you need to know

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection and is expected to close all of its stores.

The company’s 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby stores are expected to close by June 30.

Bed Bath & Beyond was founded in 1971. The store closings will put thousands of jobs at risk. The company employed 14,000 workers, according to a court filing.

When do store sales start? Can you still use your gift cards or coupons?

Police look for clues in murder of well-known Detroit doctor from Boston Edison Historic District

An investigation intensifies as police work to gather clues involving the death of a well-known doctor in a neighborhood in Detroit’s Boston Edison Historic District.

He was 53 years old and worked as a neurosurgeon at Ascension Hospital in Detroit. Police say they were responding to a call when they entered the man’s home and found he was shot to death.

Dog park, bar, beer garden combo to open in Detroit’s West Village this summer

Barkside -- a dog park, bar, and beer garden combination concept -- is coming to Detroit’s West Village later this summer.

According to co-founders David Oh and Cody Williams, the 10,000-square-foot space will be the first destination in Detroit where unleashed dogs can safely play and socialize while their owners sit back and enjoy craft beer, cocktails, and coffee.

GM, Samsung plan new EV battery cell factory in US

General Motors and South Korea’s Samsung SDI plan to invest more than $3 billion in a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday.

They did not announce the intended location of the new factory, which is expected to begin operations in 2026, GM and Samsung SDI said in a statement. GM and Samsung SDI plan to jointly operate the factory, which is expected to make nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells. The companies said it was expected to create thousands of jobs.

