Several people hurt in car crash on I-75 in Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A car crash on I-75 in Woodhaven has left multiple adults and children injured, according to officials.
MDOT announced a crash around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, saying that the crash took place northbound on I-75 at West Road. Woodhaven police have stated that multiple people, including children and adults, are injured due to the collision.
They also say that the right lane of I-75 remains open as officials try to clean up the scene.
Location: NB I-75 at West Rd
Lanes Blocked: Left Shoulder, Left Lane, Center Lane, Right Shoulder
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne@Modernize75
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is provided.