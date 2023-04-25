42º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Several people hurt in car crash on I-75 in Woodhaven

Crash took place just before 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Woodhaven, Wayne County
A car crash on I-75 in Woodhaven has left multiple adults and children injured, according to officials. MDOT announced that there was a crash around 4 p.m. on Tuesday saying that the crash took place northbound on I-75 at West Road. Woodhaven police have stated that multiple people including both children and adults are injured due to the crash.

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A car crash on I-75 in Woodhaven has left multiple adults and children injured, according to officials.

MDOT announced a crash around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, saying that the crash took place northbound on I-75 at West Road. Woodhaven police have stated that multiple people, including children and adults, are injured due to the collision.

They also say that the right lane of I-75 remains open as officials try to clean up the scene.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter