Several people hurt in car crash on I-75 in Woodhaven

A car crash on I-75 in Woodhaven has left multiple adults and children injured, according to officials. MDOT announced that there was a crash around 4 p.m. on Tuesday saying that the crash took place northbound on I-75 at West Road. Woodhaven police have stated that multiple people including both children and adults are injured due to the crash.

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A car crash on I-75 in Woodhaven has left multiple adults and children injured, according to officials.

MDOT announced a crash around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, saying that the crash took place northbound on I-75 at West Road. Woodhaven police have stated that multiple people, including children and adults, are injured due to the collision.

They also say that the right lane of I-75 remains open as officials try to clean up the scene.

Crash on NB I-75

Location: NB I-75 at West Rd

Lanes Blocked: Left Shoulder, Left Lane, Center Lane, Right Shoulder

Event Type: Crash

County: Wayne@Modernize75 — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) April 25, 2023

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is provided.