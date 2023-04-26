37º

2 charged after man robs Warren salon at gunpoint while pretending to want haircut, officials say

Worker had argument with getaway driver weeks ago, prosecutors say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Warren, Macomb County, Eastpointe
Joseph David Edmunds and Bubbie Delar Tillman (Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

WARREN, Mich. – Two people were charged Tuesday after a man robbed a Warren salon worker at gunpoint while pretending to want a haircut, prosecutors said.

Joseph David Edmunds, 57, of Eastpointe, walked into the Menzie Salon on Ryan Road in Warren on Saturday, April 22, according to authorities.

Edmunds asked a worker for a haircut, and the worker referred him to another stylist to make an appointment, officials said.

Edmunds pulled out a handgun and demanded the man’s money, according to police. The man handed over his money, and Edmunds left the salon.

The worker said he watched Edmunds run to a parking lot and get into a white Jeep that belongs to Bubbie Delar Tillman, 60, of Eastpointe. Tillman and the worker had gotten into an argument a few weeks earlier, according to prosecutors.

Edmunds and Tillman were both arraigned Tuesday on an armed robbery charge, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Bond for Edmunds was set at $750,000, cash/surety. Bond for Tillman was set at $850,000, cash/surety.

If released, the men will have to wear a GPS tether and avoid contact with the worker and the salon. They were referred to Community Corrections for mental health assessments.

“My office is requesting mental health evaluations as a condition of bond in any crime involving a gun,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “Our goal is to decrease gun violence and help those with mental health issues.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. May 9, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. May 16.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

