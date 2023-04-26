2 charged after man robs Warren salon at gunpoint while pretending to want haircut, officials say

WARREN, Mich. – Two people were charged Tuesday after a man robbed a Warren salon worker at gunpoint while pretending to want a haircut, prosecutors said.

Joseph David Edmunds, 57, of Eastpointe, walked into the Menzie Salon on Ryan Road in Warren on Saturday, April 22, according to authorities.

Edmunds asked a worker for a haircut, and the worker referred him to another stylist to make an appointment, officials said.

Edmunds pulled out a handgun and demanded the man’s money, according to police. The man handed over his money, and Edmunds left the salon.

The worker said he watched Edmunds run to a parking lot and get into a white Jeep that belongs to Bubbie Delar Tillman, 60, of Eastpointe. Tillman and the worker had gotten into an argument a few weeks earlier, according to prosecutors.

Edmunds and Tillman were both arraigned Tuesday on an armed robbery charge, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Bond for Edmunds was set at $750,000, cash/surety. Bond for Tillman was set at $850,000, cash/surety.

If released, the men will have to wear a GPS tether and avoid contact with the worker and the salon. They were referred to Community Corrections for mental health assessments.

“My office is requesting mental health evaluations as a condition of bond in any crime involving a gun,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “Our goal is to decrease gun violence and help those with mental health issues.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. May 9, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. May 16.