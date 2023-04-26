5 miles of M-29 to be resurfaced in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation is preparing to resurface five miles of M-29 in St. Clair County starting next month.

A $1.9 million project to resurface M-29 in St. Clair County will start on May 1. The project will stretch from northern Marine City to Remer Road in East China, officials said.

The resurfacing project is expected to conclude by June 30. Officials say the purpose is to improve the safety and longevity of the road.

It’s currently unclear how traffic will be affected by the project. State officials said Wednesday, April 26, that the project will be “completed with lane closures and traffic regulators.”

You can view our real-time traffic map right here.