DETROIT – A body has been found inside a burned home by the Detroit Fire Department on the city’s west side.

The fire occurred Wednesday (April 26) at 5:03 a.m. in the 7700 block of Mansfield Street.

Officials say the cause is undetermined. However, it does appear to be an accidental fire.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.