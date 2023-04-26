Man dies after being ejected from vehicle in single car crash; westbound I-94, Lonyo Street closed

DETROIT – A man has died after being ejected from his vehicle during a single car crash in Detroit.

The crash has caused the closure of westbound I-94 and Lonyo Street in Detroit as officials investigate the incident.

The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred Tuesday (April 25) night.

Michigan State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash with possible ejection, and when they arrived on the scene, they made contact with medical units.

Troopers say a 47-year-old man from Dearborn lost control of his vehicle and rolled over, causing an ejection from his vehicle.

EMS attempted life-saving measures on the scene, but the driver died at a Metro Detroit hospital.

Officials say excessive speed appeared to be a factor in the incident.

“Another family is mourning the death of a family member due to a preventable crash,” said Lt. Mike Shaw, Public Information Officer. “I can’t stress enough the importance of wearing a seatbelt and making good decisions while driving.”

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.