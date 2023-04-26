35º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Here’s how jury duty phone scams are targeting residents in Oakland County

Caller demanded one person pay a $5,000 bond to avoid arrest

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Oakland County
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about a phone scam threatening arrest for failing to appear at jury duty. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said two complaints were reported Monday (April 25) involving a scammer impersonating a sheriff’s deputy.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about a phone scam threatening arrest for failing to appear at jury duty.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said two complaints were reported Monday (April 25) involving a scammer impersonating a sheriff’s deputy.

Bouchard said in both incidents, the people turned themselves into authorities, thinking they really were under arrest.

“They didn’t know what they had done wrong, and they had done nothing wrong,” said Bouchard.

Both people were told they had a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear at federal jury duty.

In one of the incidents, the caller demanded the person pay a $5,000 bond to avoid arrest.

Bouchard said neither of the people paid the scammer any money. However, there could be more victims out there.

“We have no way of knowing how many were hung up on and, tragically, how many may have paid them,” Bouchard said. “Because this is a very common thing, and many people are getting these calls every day and paying them.”

When it comes to scam calls, Bouchard has the following advice.

“These scams are nonstop with one common thread,” Bouchard said. “They always demand money over the phone in some form or fashion. No law enforcement agency would do that. Whether they say it is the Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the IRS, or whatever the flavor of the day is, it is a scam! Hang up.”

Officials say the court would never contact someone by phone for failing to appear for jury duty. Instead, they send the notice by mail.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

email

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter