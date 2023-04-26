Nonverbal communication boards installed in 2 Canton Township playgrounds

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Nonverbal communication boards have been installed in two Canton Township playgrounds.

The augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) boards have been placed in Heritage Park and Independence Park. Canton Township officials said the boards will help people express themselves while encouraging inclusivity on the playgrounds.

The boards placed in the Canton Township parks were developed by Communication is Key, a Michigan-based nonprofit. According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, AAC is used by people who, some or all of the time, cannot rely on their speech.

The communication stations in Canton Township were created with help people with complex communications needs. That includes people with autism, dementia, intellectual disabilities, hearing loss, and more.

“Canton Township continually works towards increasing the more inclusive amenities to our Parks,” recreation supervisor Laura Mortier said. “These additions will go a long way to enable more park visitors of all abilities to have a positive experience at our playground, all while creating a more equitable play environment for all.”

The boards were installed low to the ground and include 3-feet by 4-feet panels. People can point to the pictures and words on the display to express what they’re thinking or how they’re feeling.