Detroit event hopes get 30 shelter dogs adopted in 3 hours this Sunday

DETROIT – A dog adoption event will be held this weekend in Detroit in an effort to help some adorable animals get out of the shelter and into their forever homes.

The need for dog adoption is always great. Shelters fill up every day and look to animal rescues for help. But the best way to make room in the shelters is to find these perfectly lovable dogs a forever home.

There are many misconceptions when it comes to shelter dogs, but most shelter dogs have simply just been abandoned for one reason or another. They need a place to live and, sadly, the shelters can’t provide a place for them to sleep and get fed forever.

“The numbers that come in on a nightly basis are pretty staggering. We can’t rescue out of this situation, but we sure do try,” said Michael Alan Koch, a dog foster for District 5 Animal Alliance Detroit.

District 5 Animal Alliance Detroit helps place dogs in temporary homes when shelters like Detroit Animal Care become overfull.

On any given day, you can find more than 100 available dogs at the city shelter -- and even more dogs available through rescue affiliates. The animals that wound up at the shelter are “amazing, loving dogs deserving of a better life and a forever home,” according to Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control.

If you or someone you know is ready to adopt a dog, there’s no better day than National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, which falls on Sunday.

From noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, Canine to Five in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood will be attempting to adopt out at least 30 shelter dogs in three hours. If that goal is met, Canine to Five says it will donate $3,000 to Detroit Animal Care and Control.

“I think the biggest misconception is that a lot of people do believe that the animal control has a lot of dogs that are like dog fighting dogs, angry dogs, chained up dogs, and that’s usually not the case,” said the founder of District 5 Animal Alliance Detroit, Beata Weiermiller.

Wiermiller started District 5 Animal Alliance Detroit in 2019, knowing she could help people see that shelter dogs make amazing pets and that the stereotypes these dogs have are rarely true.

“I think a lot of people can’t believe that that good of a dog was in a municipal shelter, and was days away from being euthanized,” said Wiermiller.

Now with warmer temperatures on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to help these shelter dogs find their forever homes.

Learn more about Sunday’s adoption event here.

