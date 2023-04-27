Detroit police seek person of interest in armed robbery at Family Dollar

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest involved in an armed robbery at Family Dollar.

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest involved in an armed robbery at Family Dollar.

The robbery occurred Friday (April 21) at 12:14 p.m. at the Family Dollar located in the 19700 block of Mound Road, where the suspect walked up to the counter as though he was going to make a purchase.

When the employee began to ring up the item, the suspect produced a weapon, reached over the counter, and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The man is described as 5′7 “-5′8″, possibly in his 50s.

He was last seen wearing a blue and yellow jacket with a Notre Dame Leprechaun.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.