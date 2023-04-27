41º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Here’s how tugboats helped escort century-old ship through Detroit

Trip started from Lake Huron, and its journey ended in Kingston, Ontario

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Lake Huron, Detroit River
Tugboats helped escort a century-old ship to its home Wednesday evening. The trip started from Lake Huron, and its journey ended in Kingston, Ontario. Local 4 went along the Detroit River and caught the SS Keewatin sail by.

DETROIT – Tugboats helped escort a century-old ship to its home Wednesday evening.

The trip started from Lake Huron, and its journey ended in Kingston, Ontario.

Local 4 went along the Detroit River and caught the SS Keewatin sail by.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter