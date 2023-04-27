Here’s how tugboats helped escort century-old ship through Detroit

Tugboats helped escort a century-old ship to its home Wednesday evening. The trip started from Lake Huron, and its journey ended in Kingston, Ontario. Local 4 went along the Detroit River and caught the SS Keewatin sail by.

