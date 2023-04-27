Mattel launches new Barbie doll to portray person with Down syndrome

According to company officials, Mattel’s new Barbie doll with Down syndrome is meant to inspire not only children with Down syndrome but all kids.

“There’s been lots of dolls that have Down syndrome, but Barbie, there is something special about Barbie,” said Sarah Thompkins, who has a child with Down syndrome. “It’s something that’s been around forever.”

Thompkins, who is also a special education teacher, has tried to find the doll on Amazon, but she said it’s sold out.

“It’s always great for people to feel seen,” said Thompkins.

Barbie partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society to design the doll.

There are meaningful symbols incorporated throughout her outfit.

The butterflies are a symbol of Down syndrome. The blue and yellow color palette represents Down syndrome awareness.

Her pink pendant necklace has three arrows to represent the third 21st chromosome.

Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome.

According to the CDC, it is the most common chromosomal condition diagnosed in the U.S.

Each year about 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome. This means that it occurs in about one in every 700 babies.

Taylor Johnson’s son has Down syndrome.

“His diagnosis of Down syndrome is the least interesting thing about him. He’s got interests and personality,” said Johnson.

But she believes it’s important for children of all backgrounds and abilities to learn about differences early.

“When we think about toys and when we think about what kids see in their toys, it is their first exposure to what society is,” Johnson said.

The Barbie doll with Down syndrome is available in limited quantities online now.

The doll will be in stores this summer and fall at major retailers.