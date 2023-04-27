New timeline shows where Michigan State shooter went before, during, after fatal shootings

(Al Goldis, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Police on Thursday released new details from their investigation into a shooter’s attack on Michigan State University’s campus that killed three students and injured five others more than two months ago.

A gunman opened fire inside two buildings on the East Lansing campus on Feb. 13. That night, law enforcement responded quickly and issued emergency alerts to the campus community as the tragic events unfolded. The emergency, and initially limited information surrounding it, sent the community into panic and into hiding.

Despite reports of shootings at several locations on Monday, Feb. 13, there were only two confirmed locations where the shooter opened fire.

Since the mass shooting, investigators have been working to clarify the shooter’s whereabouts before, during and after the shooting. After a three-hour manhunt, the 43-year-old gunman was found by law enforcement in Lansing, where he shot and killed himself in front of officers.

On Thursday, April 27, Michigan State University police shared an updated timeline that identifies the path the shooter took just before, during and just after the fatal shootings. Some of the details provided were already known, while some are new to the public.

Here’s the newest timeline of the Michigan State mass shooting

7:19 p.m.

The shooter gets off a bus at the Grand River/Berkey Hall bus stop along campus.

7:24 p.m.

The shooter walks eastbound on Grand River Avenue in front of the Broad Art Museum on the north edge of campus.

7:26 p.m.

The shooter walks northeast across Grand River Avenue.

8:12 p.m.

The shooter walks westbound in front of the Broad Art Museum.

8:18 p.m.

Ingham County dispatchers receive the first call reporting shots fired at Berkey Hall, an academic building on the northern part of campus that borders Downtown East Lansing.

Seven students are shot in a classroom inside Berkey Hall; two of them are fatally shot and five are non-fatally shot but seriously wounded.

8:19 p.m.

Ingham County dispatchers send officers to Berkey Hall.

At the same time, the shooter can be seen walking westbound on Grand River Avenue in front of Ramp 6.

8:20 p.m.

The first officers arrive at Berkey Hall.

8:23 p.m.

The shooter fires one shot while walking from Berkey Hall to the MSU Union Building.

8:24 p.m.

The shooter enters the MSU Union, which is just west of Berkey Hall.

8:26 p.m.

Dispatchers receive the first report of a shooting at the Union building.

One student is fatally shot inside the Union.

Within the same minute, the shooter exits the Union and leaves campus.

8:27 p.m.

Ingham County dispatchers send officers to the Union.

Officers arrive at the Union in the same minute.

Officers miss the shooter by 60 seconds.

An overhead view of part of the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing. (WDIV)

8:30 p.m.

The first emergency alert is sent to MSU students and the campus community, instructing everyone to shelter in place.

8:31 p.m.

A second emergency alert is sent out to the campus community, instructing everyone to shelter in place.

Here is the text from either the first or second emergency alert sent:

“MSU Police report shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus. Secure-in-Place immediately. Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option.”

9:14 p.m.

A person matching the shooter’s description can be seen walking northbound on Harrison Road near Grand River Avenue.

The exact route the shooter took once he left campus is still being investigated.

10:04 p.m.

An emergency alert is sent to the MSU community confirming that an active shooter is on campus, and providing a description of the shooter.

The alert reads:

“A person is actively shooting at the East Lansing campus. This is an active and ongoing situation. Follow the Run, Hide and Fight guidelines. Secure in place; turn cell phones to silent; remain quite. Suspect description: short male with mask, possibly black male. Contact Michigan State University Police to report any unusual or suspicious activity. Additional information to follow.”

10:54 p.m.

Another emergency alert is sent to the MSU community with instructions to continue to shelter in place, and to monitor the website alert.msu.edu for more information.

This alert reads:

“MSU Police report shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus. Secure-in-Place immediately. Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option. Monitor alert.msu.edu for information.”

11:02 p.m.

Authorities hold their first news conference on the shootings.

Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman of Michigan State University Police and Public Safety provides details on where the two shootings happened and said photos of the suspect will be released soon after.

A description of what the suspected shooter was wearing is provided. Rozman says there have been false reports of multiple shooters and sightings and people need to listen to the information police are sharing.

Campus activities are canceled for at least the next 48 hours.

11:18 p.m.

Two photos and a description of the shooter are shared on the university’s department of public safety’s social media.

11:33 p.m.

Another emergency alert is sent to the MSU community providing a more detailed description of the shooter.

The alert reads:

“A person is actively shooting at the East Lansing campus. Follow the Run, Hide and Fight guidelines. Secure in place; turn cell phones to silent; remain quite. Suspect description: short black male, red shoes, jean jacket, ball cap. Contact Michigan State University Police to report any unusual or suspicious activity. Additional information to follow.”

11:35 p.m.

Ingham County dispatchers receive a tip from a caller stating that a person matching the shooter’s description can be seen walking on Lake Lansing Road near High Street in the city of Lansing.

11:49 p.m.

Law enforcement officers approach the shooter, who then shoots and kills himself. The shooter dies at the scene.

A tent covers the body of the alleged gunman, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Lansing, Mich., who opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five before fatally shooting himself after a manhunt forcing students to hide in the dark. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

12:20 a.m.

Police confirm to the public that the shooter is dead.

12:25 a.m.

Authorities hold their second news conference on the shootings.

12:27 a.m.

An emergency alert is sent to the MSU community saying the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Michigan State University campus resources

Michigan State University has made several resources available to students, staff and faculty following the fatal shootings.

Here are some resources:

MSU Student Health Services General info: 517-884-6526 Nurse on-call: 517-353-9165

MSU Employee Assistance Program: EAP is a confidential, free counseling service for employees Phone: 517-355-4506 Email: eap@msu.edu

Counseling and Psychiatry Services: CAPS is the place for students seeking help for a wide range of health concerns. Website: caps.msu.edu Crisis line: Call (517) 355-8270 and press “1″ at the prompt

MSU Department of Psychiatry Psychiatry Clinic phone number: 517-353-3070



“It’s important to remember that the grief some individuals may be experiencing is normal and there are several ways in which individuals can seek support, including talking with friends, family and colleagues to process,” Michigan State University police said.

