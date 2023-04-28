52º

Poll: Do you participate in No Mow May? Are you thinking about it?

Take our quick poll and let us know!

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Photo by visnu deva on Unsplash (Unsplash)

All that spring rain is really encouraging grass growth -- but before you get to mowing the lawn, a new movement is asking you to think twice.

At least for the month of May.

Throughout the month, many people participate in the so-called No Mow May, during which the lawn does not get mowed. At all.

The reasoning: By not mowing the lawn during the vital spring month, grass and dandelions can grow even more and help pollinators and increase the number of bees. Experts also say that mowing the lawn less helps the grass become resilient to drought, and require less watering.

We want to hear from you: Do you participate in No Mow May? Are you thinking about it? Take our quick poll below!

