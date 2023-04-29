Remember Jones Soda? Their cannabis line is coming to Michigan

As a kid, there was nothing like being treated to a bottle of Jones Soda. The colors were vibrant, the flavors were unique and sharp, and the photos on the label were always new and silly.

Much like SunnyD’s recent production of vodka seltzers, it’s time to watch another beverage favorited among Millennial kids to take on an adult variation.

Last summer, Jones Soda launched its Mary Jones line of cannabis-infused pop in California -- and the company says it’s been a big hit. Products include THC-infused soda (either 10 mg or 100 mg per bottle), and THC-infused syrups.

Beginning this summer, the Mary Jones line will be sold at Michigan dispensaries as it expands to Michigan and Nevada, the company announced last month. Mary Jones is also expected to launch its own line of cannabis edibles this year.

The THC-infused carbonated drinks will reportedly be offered in a wide variety of flavors that the company claims taste exactly like mainline Jones sodas. They currently have four THC-infused flavors, and expect to offer limited-edition seasonal flavors, too.

The company operating the manufacturing and distribution of Mary Jones sodas in Michigan reportedly has plans to expand to Ohio, Florida and Texas. Jones Soda didn’t say for certain that their THC products will also expand to those markets, though.

If you’re into cannabis, is this something you’d try? Take the poll below.