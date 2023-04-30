Shooting on Detroit’s west side leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

DETROIT – A woman is dead, and another is in the hospital after a double shooting on Detroit’s west side.

Detroit Police told Local 4 that a shooting occurred on the 8000 block of Smart Street on Sunday around 5:30 a.m.

Police say that during an altercation, the suspect retrieved a handgun and shot two women aged 23.

One of the 23-year-olds was fatally wounded, and another was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detroit Police say this was not a random act and believes the alleged suspect is a woman.

This is a breaking news story; information will be updated when available.