Investigation ongoing: Detroit neurosurgeon’s home becomes crime scene for 2nd time weeks apart

DETROIT – The home of a Detroit neurosurgeon was a crime scene twice, weeks apart from each event.

Police say they are trying to find whoever broke into Dr. Devon Hoover’s home in the historic Boston Edison district -- just hours before his funeral service on Sunday.

Some broke into Hoover’s house and police say they believe things were taken by the person who broke in. It is unclear what those items are.

Meantime – the murder investigation is moving forward.

On Thursday, Local 4 reported that police had identified a person of interest in the killing. The next day Detroit Police Chief James White announced not only do they have a person of interest but that person is in custody.

Police were called on April 23, and conducted a welfare check at the doctor’s Detroit home when Hoover didn’t arrive to visit his mother.

Once officers were inside, something they spotted led them to check the home’s attic.

That’s where the body of the doctor was found wrapped in plastic. Someone shot the doctor multiple times killing him.

The DPD is actively investigating this tragic event. At this time, we are carefully examining all evidence and investigative leads. We're asking that the community bring forward any information it may have in this matter. — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) May 1, 2023

The investigation for both crimes are currently ongoing and Local 4 will provide an update when more information becomes available.

