55º

Local News

Police have person of interest in murder of Detroit neurosurgeon, sources say

Man was found dead in attic of home, had been shot once

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Crime

DETROIT – Police have identified a person of interest in the death of a Detroit neurosurgeon, according to sources.

Dr. Devon Hoover was found dead inside his home by officers conducting a welfare check on April 23, 2023. His body was found in the attic. He had been shot once and his body had been wrapped.

Sources said the case is coming along and an investigator’s report has been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review. There have not been any official charges or arrests yet.

Hoover worked as a neurosurgeon at Ascension Hospital and he lived in Detroit’s Boston Edison District. Sources said there was no forced entry into his home.

Retired Detroit police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt said this could indicate that a known perpetrator got into the house. The single gunshot leads him to believe it’s not a robbery, and that it could be a crime of passion.

Previous: Patients, family, friends remember well-known Detroit neurosurgeon from Historic Boston Edison District

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter