EPA warns of dangerous illegal pesticides allegedly for sale at Livonia garden store

LIVONIA, Mich. – The Environmental Protection Agency is warning about illegal pesticides that are allegedly for sale in Livonia.

The agency says the alleged illegal products could be dangerous to people, animals, and the environment.

Florida Garden Supplies is in a small strip mall off Schoolcraft in Livonia. It’s a hydroponics supply shop, indoor gardening for various plants and vegetables.

The EPA said they issued a stop-sale order to prevent the illegal distribution and sale of unregistered pesticides in the store or online.

In a statement, the agency said: “The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a stop sale, use, or removal order to Florida Gardens Supplies Inc. In Livonia, Michigan.”

Xtreme Nutrient is a brand of pesticides that Florida garden supplies appear to be manufactured in-house and sold at its retail stores.

Florida Garden Supplies is an eight store chain based in Hialeah, Florida, but it also has stores in Colorado Springs and Michigan.

We contacted the chain owner Eliecer Salcerio by phone. He told Local 4 the stop sale order is a surprise since he says he was contacted about 18 months ago with this issue.

He added: “We do not manufacture our own products.” Stating the in-house part of the EPA statement is a falsehood.

He said he believes some of this incident stems from a Michigan competitor.

This leaves a lot of unanswered questions for the EPA, and we spoke with the agency this afternoon: