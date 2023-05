Highland Park Mayor Glenda McDonald declared a state of emergency over the city's $24 million water bill.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Highland Park Mayor Glenda McDonald declared a state of emergency over the city’s $24 million water bill.

The decision came at Monday’s (May 1) meeting after the city council rejected a plan to hire a law firm to help with municipal bankruptcy.

The city is in a years-long legal battle with the Great Lakes Water Authority over the unpaid bill.

A judge gave the two sides until the end of the month to come up with a debt payment plan.