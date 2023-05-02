Wayne County voters to decide on bond proposals: Here’s what’s on the ballot

The polls will be opening very soon for several communities in Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Voters in Wayne County will be deciding on bond proposals on Tuesday.

The polls opened on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. If you are not registered to vote, you can arrive at the polling location and register there.

A bond is on the ballot in Northville to maintain the schools in the district.

“So one of our middle schools was built in 1975. It has the original furnace,” Northville Public Schools superintendent Dr. RJ Webber said.

Webber said receiving a bond keeps the schools up to date without impacting the staff.

“The reason bonds are important at school districts is it helps us to maintain and enhance the physical aspects of our schooling. While we can still use our general fund to take care of paying people what they deserve and hiring great people to teach our kids,” Webber said.

The bond can also be used in ensuring children are safe in school by upgrading security technology.

“So in this particular bond, communications, our PA systems, our phone systems, walkie-talkies,” Webber said.

Webber said with a zero-net increase from the 2022 debt millage rate, it’s hard to find people who would oppose this bond.

Other Wayne County cities will also be voting.

Lincoln Park is asking voters to continue to levy 18 mils for 20 years, which would provide an estimated $4.7 million used to cover costs for things like teachers, counselors, food workers, school nurses, and bus drivers. The tax does not affect homeowners, instead businesses and rental property owners would be taxed.

In Wyandotte, city officials are seeking a 10-year renewal of property taxes for general operations, including police and fire, public services, recreation, and culture programs.

You can click here to learn more about elections in Wayne County.

Here is the official proposal list