The body of an unknown man has been found in the Detroit River on the city’s east side.

DETROIT – The body of an unknown man has been found in the Detroit River on the city’s east side.

The body was discovered Tuesday (May 2) in the 7100 block of East Jefferson Avenue by someone working in the area.

The body was removed from the river, and officials have not released the circumstances nor the cause of death at this time.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.