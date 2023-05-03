52º

Farmington Road bridges over I-696 to close for 3 weeks

Investment is expected to support 3,500 jobs

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The I-696 “Restore the Reuther” Rebuilding Michigan project will continue construction and is closing the Farmington Road bridges over I-696 in the City of Farmington Hills.

Although it is currently closed, Drake Road will reopen on Friday (May 5).

On Tuesday (May 9) at 7 a.m. Farmington Road traffic will be closed over I-696 for improvements until late May.

Northbound Farmington Road traffic will be detoured at 12 Mile roads up to the I-696 overpass.

Northbound Farmington Road will detour eastbound 11 Mile Road to northbound Orchard Lake Road to westbound 12 Mile Road, then to Farmington Road.

Southbound Farmington Road will detour eastbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Orchard Lake Road to westbound 11 Mile Road, then to Farmington Road.

The construction is part of a $275 million project that includes the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, and Telegraph Road.

Investment is expected to support 3,500 jobs.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

