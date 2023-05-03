Michigan Lottery player wins $25K a year on Lucky for Life ticket bought at Southgate 7-Eleven

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A Michigan Lottery player won $25,000 a year on a Lucky For Life ticket purchased at a Southgate 7-Eleven store.

The Lucky For Life ticket matched the five white balls drawn Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Those numbers were: 29-30-34-46-48. The ticket was purchased online at a 7-Eleven store on Fort Street in Southgate.

This is the third time this year that a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life.

The lucky winner has two choices to collect the big prizes:

Annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to collect their prize.

The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Lucky For Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

How to play Lucky for Life

Lucky for Life costs $2 per play.

Prizes range from $3 to a lifetime of cash. The playable numbers range from 1 to 48 and the Lucky Ball can be a number from 1 through 18.

To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players have to match all five winning numbers and a Lucky Ball. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball win $25,000 a year for life.

Drawings take place at 10:38 p.m. every night. Tickets can be purchased across the state or online at MichiganLottery.com.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.